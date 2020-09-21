Santa Fe National Forest to waive fees on National Public Lands Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest says it will waive fees at several recreation sites on National Public Lands Day on Saturday, September 26. National Public Lands Day celebrates volunteer work on public lands and the chance to connect to nature.

The Forest Service takes part in fee-free days with other federal agencies to celebrate holidays and encourage Americans to visit public lands. The last fee-free day this year will be on Veterans Day on November 11.

The Forest Service reports fees will be waived at Santa Fe National Forest sites that typically charge a day-use fee and campgrounds that are not on the recreation.gov reservation system. While many recreation sites, such as campgrounds may be closing for the season, visitors to SFNF are urged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to find out which sites are open and will waive fees.

The status of campground and recreation sites are also posted on the SFNF website. Potential visitors are asked to recreate responsibly by following New Mexico public health orders in addition to Leave No Trace principles.

Guests are asked to avoid crowded areas and to park only in designated areas. Do not block roadways, fire lanes, or driveways.

