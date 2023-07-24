SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest will implement Stage Two fire restrictions for SFNF lands west of the Rio Grande beginning Thursday. All SFNF lands east of the Rio Grande will remain in Stage 1 fire restrictions.

The Stage Two restrictions will go into effect at 8 a.m. The Forest Service said the soil and fuel moisture on the east side is not as critical on the west side due to the amount of rain and snow that was received in the spring. Conditions on the west side are considered extreme.

Santa Fe National Forest fire restrictions map. (Credit: U.S. Forest Service-Santa Fe National Forest)

Stage Two fire restrictions prohibit the following activities:

Building, maintaining, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, on a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is cleared of vegetation and flammable material.

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Operating any equipment powered by an internal combustion engine, including chainsaws, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Driving off designated roads. Visitors may park in areas cleared of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway, or in designated parking areas.

Stage One fire restrictions prohibit these activities:

Building, maintaining, or using a campfire, charcoal fire, or stove fire except in a designated Forest Service campground or picnic are in a manufactured structure built for that purpose.

Smoking, except with an enclosed vehicle or building, on a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter cleared of vegetation and flammable material.

Visitors may use stoves, grills and lanterns with an on/off switch fueled by propane or other liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels that meet the manufacturer’s safety specifications.