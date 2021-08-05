Santa Fe National Forest to treat East Fork Trailhead for invasive daisy

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is warning hikers of plans to treat an invasive plant species next week. Starting Monday, crews will be treating the East Fork Trailhead between the Las Conchas Trailhead and NM Highway 4 for the invasive oxeye daisy.

The Forest Service says the trail will remain open but are warning hikers that crews will be spraying the herbicide Rodeo, a formulation of glyphosate registered by the Environmental Protection Agency for use in riparian and aquatic habitats. Work is expected to end Thursday.

The Forest Service says the oxeye daisy can regenerate from rhizome fragments and spread rapidly into meadows, woodlands and riparian areas. The oxeye daisy forms dense stands that tend to displace native vegetation. They say each flower head can produce up to 200 seeds that spread by wind or animals and remain viable in the soil for several years.