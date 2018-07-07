Santa Fe National Forest to reopen Monday

The Santa Fe National Forest will lift the closure order and stage 2 fire restrictions Monday.

The forest entered full closure on June 1 for public safety and forest health.

Forest officials say northern New Mexico’s extreme drought conditions in 2018 led to the closure, but the monsoons are soon to remedy the drought across the state.

The decision to lift the closure was based on several factors including current and predicted weather, fire activity, available firefighting resources and public compliance.

Forest personnel will begin to remove barriers and open gates beginning Monday at 8 a.m.