NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico national forest will reopen most of its recreation sites on Monday. Santa Fe National Forest announces it will open campgrounds and day-use sites across the forest. Trash collection will resume and toilet facilities will reopen but maintenance may be limited and water may not be available at all campsites, so campers are advised to bring their own. Six sites will stay closed including Jemez Falls and Holy Ghost campgrounds.

