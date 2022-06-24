SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest will begin selling personal-use fuelwood permits June 27. Permits can be purchased in person at forest headquarters in Santa Fe and at offices in Española, Coyote, and Cuba. The Jemez District will sell permits over the phone. Fuel wood permit sales were delayed this year because of fire in the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The Pecos/Las Vegas District Offices will sell permits for green wood once Rowe Mesa is open to public access.

Customers will be able to purchase their permits in person by cash check or credit card at the following locations:

Forest Supervisor’s Office/Headquarters – 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87508 – 505-438-5300

Coyote Ranger Station – 20 Private Drive 1707, Coyote, NM 87102 – 575-638-5526

Cuba Ranger Station – 04b, County Road 11, Cuba, NM 87013 – 575-289-3264

Española Ranger Station – 18537 US 84/285, Suite B, Española, NM 87532 – 505-753-7331

The permits cost $20 and are good for up to ten chords. Permit purchasers will receive load tags, a fuelwood cutting map, and guidelines for harvesting the wood.