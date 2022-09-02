NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reducing closures in the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire area. The reduced closure reopens the Pecos Canyon Corridor and other parts of the Pecos wilderness.

214,000 acres that were closed to the public will now be reopened. SFNF says popular campgrounds and other camping sites and trails along the Pecos River corridor are now open. Hunter will also have access to large parts of the area at game management unit 45 and 49. SFNF says the Field Tract Campground, the area around Barillas Lookout, all of Gallinas Canyon and parts of the Pecos wilderness east of Skyline Trial 251 will remain closed.