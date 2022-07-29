SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Forest Service released its 2022 Land Management Plan for the Santa Fe National Forest. It will provide direction for long-term management and focuses on healthy ecosystems and multiple uses. The plan will also support conservation efforts, grazing, sustainable forest products, and growing the recreation industry.

Officials say the plan is expected to create a 16% increase in jobs and more than $53M in labor income each year. Officials say they worked with the Cibola and Carson National Forests to create consistency on traditional uses like grazing, acequias, and fuelwood gathering. It will also improve public access to the forest and preserve the wilderness, roadless arias, and wild and scenic rivers.

The forest’s original management plan was created in 1987. The land management plan will come into effect on August 29.