Santa Fe National Forest permits to cut your own Christmas tree on sale November 25

(KRQE)- On Monday, November 25, permits to cut your own Christmas tree at the Santa Fe National Forest will go on sale.

Permits will be available until December 24 at all Santa Fe National Forest offices Monday through Friday during business hours. Permits can be purchased for $10 by cash, check, credit, or debit cards and will include a tree tag, map, as well as guidelines on how to harvest a tree.

One tree tag is valid for a tree up to five inches in diameter and 10 feet in height. Trees taller or wider will require an additional tag.

There is a three-tag limit per person.

Fourth graders are eligible for a free tree permit through the “Every Kid Outdoors” initiative. To redeem the permit, students must present an Every Kid Outdoors pass which can be downloaded online.

A parent or guardian must accompany the student to a SFNF office to pick up the free permit. Free permits must be picked up at a Santa Fe National Forest office.

Santa Fe National Forest offices will be closed on November 28 for Thanksgiving. The Coyote, Cuba, Pecos, and Las Vegas offices will hold business hours on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on November 30, and December 7, 17, and 21.

Permits are also available at the Santa Fe at REI on Saturdays only as well as the Los Alamos Historical Museum Sunday through Monday.