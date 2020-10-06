Santa Fe National Forest offices closed on Columbus Day, Indigenous Peoples’ Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest announced Monday that their offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 12, in observance of Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day. According to a news release, their regular virtual business hours will resume on Oct. 13.

Forest officials say if you plan to spend time on the forest, recreate responsibly and follow public health orders and CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Forest officials also say that there are no fire restrictions on the SFNF, however, fire danger is unseasonably high due to above-normal temperatures and below-normal moisture.

According to the same news release, officials say follow these Leave No Trace principles:

Plan ahead and prepare for your trip to enhance your experience and make sure you return home safely.

Travel and camp on durable surfaces to prevent resource damage. Use constructed trails.

Dispose of waste properly. Leave your campsite at least as clean as you found it and take your trash home with you.

Leave what you find. Don’t damage live trees and plants and leave natural objects and cultural artifacts where you found them.

Minimize campfire impacts, follow campfire safety tips and make sure your campfire is dead out before you leave the area.

Respect wildlife by keeping your distance, and do not feed, touch or pick up wild animals.

Be considerate of other visitors. Respect quiet time in developed campgrounds. Keep dogs on leashes and clean up after your dog.

