SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe National Forest offices will be closed Monday, October 9 and Thursday, October 12. To check hours, you can contact any of the ranger districts at this link.

The offices will be closed Monday in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. And the office will close Thursday for employee training.

The Santa Fe National Forest is overseen by five ranger districts. Those offices are committed to improving forest health and resiliency, and employee training can help play a key role.