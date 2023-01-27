NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shaun Sanchez has been named the new supervisor for the Santa Fe National Forest. He will oversee the management, conservation, and enhancement of 1.6 million acres of forest in six counties in the Sangre de Cristo and Jemez mountain ranges.

Sanchez previously was the Deputy Chief of the National Wildlife Refuge System at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. He will begin his position at the SFNF on February 6, relieving Acting Forest Supervisor James Duran.