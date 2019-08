SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is making big changes to how it’s going to manage and protect its roughly 1.6 million acres.

A forest planner put together a new management plan for the next 10 to 15 years, becoming the first major revision in over 30 years.

So far, the plan focuses on landscape restoration, along with connecting people and land together.

Before making the changes final, forest officials are holding public presentations.

