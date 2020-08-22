Santa Fe National Forest issues closures due to Medio Fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest issued a closure order Saturday to protect the public during fire operations on the Medio Fire. The fire started on August 17 on the ridge between the Rio Nambe and Rio en Medio drainages on the Española Ranger District.

The closure prohibits members of the public from entering the restricted area, including all Forest Service lands, roads, and trails within an area that is roughly defined by the Rio Nambe Trail #160 on the north, the Borrego Trail #150 and Forest Road 412 on the east, Forest Road 102 on the south, and back up the forest boundary line on the west to meet the Rio Nambe Trail #160.

Even though SFNF trails further east of the Medio Fire, including the Winsor Trail, are not part of the closure order, fire behavior can be unpredictable and fire managers are asking the public to exercise caution and steer clear of all areas that could be impacted by the Medio Fire. Violation of the closure order is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.