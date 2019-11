GALLINA, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials are looking for answers about a string of fires in the Santa Fe National Forest.

They say three fires have been reported since Halloween — one near State Road 96, another off Forest Road 76, and the third off Forest Road 103. One fire even threatened homes in the town of Gallina, northeast of Cuba.

All three fires were small, but forest officials say they could have been much worse. They’re still investigating how they started and if they’re related.