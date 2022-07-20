NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be hiring temporary fire workers for the 2023 season. The temporary positions will include; Santa Fe Hotshots, engine crews, helitack crews and dispatch positions.

Proposed start dates for these positions would be late March or early April 2023. Applicants can be submitted between July 27 – August 3. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov.

SNSF proved a full list of openings that will be available:

Wildland Fire Engine Crews (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-03Forestry Aid23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire)23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Fire Engine Operator)23-TEMPF2-R3-1477-5DH


Interagency Hotshot Crew (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-03Forestry Aid23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire)23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew)23-TEMPF2-R3-2036-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew)23-TEMPF2-R3-2037-5DH

Interagency Helitack Crew (Los Alamos, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-03Forestry Aid23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire)23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Helitack)23-TEMPF2-R3-0200-5DH

Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Taos, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)23-TEMPF2-R3-0935-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)23-TEMPF2-R3-0936-5DH

Fire Lookout (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Lookout)23-TEMPF2-R3-2856-4DH

Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/GradeOfficial TitleUSAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
GS-0462-04Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)23-TEMPF2-R3-0935-4DH
GS-0462-05Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)23-TEMPF2-R3-0936-5DH