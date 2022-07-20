NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be hiring temporary fire workers for the 2023 season. The temporary positions will include; Santa Fe Hotshots, engine crews, helitack crews and dispatch positions.
Proposed start dates for these positions would be late March or early April 2023. Applicants can be submitted between July 27 – August 3. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov.
SNSF proved a full list of openings that will be available:
Wildland Fire Engine Crews (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-03
|Forestry Aid
|23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Fire Engine Operator)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-1477-5DH
Interagency Hotshot Crew (Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-03
|Forestry Aid
|23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-2036-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-2037-5DH
Interagency Helitack Crew (Los Alamos, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-03
|Forestry Aid
|23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Helitack)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-0200-5DH
Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Taos, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-0935-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-0936-5DH
Fire Lookout (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Lookout)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-2856-4DH
Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Santa Fe, NM)
|Series/Grade
|Official Title
|USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number
|GS-0462-04
|Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-0935-4DH
|GS-0462-05
|Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch)
|23-TEMPF2-R3-0936-5DH