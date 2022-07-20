NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing it will be hiring temporary fire workers for the 2023 season. The temporary positions will include; Santa Fe Hotshots, engine crews, helitack crews and dispatch positions.

Proposed start dates for these positions would be late March or early April 2023. Applicants can be submitted between July 27 – August 3. Applications will only be accepted through www.usajobs.gov.

SNSF proved a full list of openings that will be available:

Wildland Fire Engine Crews (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, Española & Santa Fe, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid 23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Fire) 23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Fire Engine Operator) 23-TEMPF2-R3-1477-5DH



Interagency Hotshot Crew (Santa Fe, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid 23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Fire) 23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew) 23-TEMPF2-R3-2036-4DH GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Hotshot/Handcrew) 23-TEMPF2-R3-2037-5DH

Interagency Helitack Crew (Los Alamos, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-03 Forestry Aid 23-TEMPF2-R3-3867-3DH GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Fire) 23-TEMPF2-R3-0003-4DH GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Helitack) 23-TEMPF2-R3-0200-5DH

Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Taos, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch) 23-TEMPF2-R3-0935-4DH GS-0462-05 Forestry Technician (Fire Dispatch) 23-TEMPF2-R3-0936-5DH

Fire Lookout (Coyote, Cuba, Jemez Springs, Pecos, NM)

Series/Grade Official Title USAJOBS.GOV Vacancy Number GS-0462-04 Forestry Technician (Lookout) 23-TEMPF2-R3-2856-4DH

Interagency Fire Dispatch Center (Santa Fe, NM)