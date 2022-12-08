NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is announcing between December 12, and January 9, there will be no sales at its headquarters due to a staffing shortage. SFNF headquarters is located at 11 Forest Lane in Santa Fe, they say the headquarters will still be open to answer questions and assist with other issues.

SFNF says they are currently unable to accept payments for fuelwood permits, maps, America the Beautiful passes and other forest service products. However, products can be purchased at SFNF district offices in Pecos, Las Vegas, Espanola, Cuba, Coyote and Jemez. District offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SFNF reminds people fuelwood permits for 2022 expire on December 31. Permits for Christmas trees are available until December 31 and can be purchased at Recreation.gov. For more information visit the SFNF website.