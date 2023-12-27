SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winter weather conditions are closing down roads in the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF). On Wednesday, the United States Forest Service released a press release announcing the closure of roads in the Cuba, Pecos/Las Vegas, Jemez, and Española ranger districts.

Cuba Ranger Districts Forest Roads 69 and 70 On January 1, 2024, Forest Roads 6, 20, 98, 531, 533, 534, and 539

Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District Forest Roads 18, 79, 86, 92, 121, 122, 123, 263, 305, 375, 555, and 634

Jemez Ranger District On January 2, 2024, Forest Roads 10, 144, 268, 280, 289, 376, and 378

Coyote Ranger District No current road closures planned

Española Ranger District Forest Road 102



Officials advise visitors traveling on open forest roads to use caution and check current weather and road conditions before leaving home. Be prepared for an emergency by carrying: