SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Winter weather conditions are closing down roads in the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF). On Wednesday, the United States Forest Service released a press release announcing the closure of roads in the Cuba, Pecos/Las Vegas, Jemez, and Española ranger districts.
- Cuba Ranger Districts
- Forest Roads 69 and 70
- On January 1, 2024, Forest Roads 6, 20, 98, 531, 533, 534, and 539
- Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District
- Forest Roads 18, 79, 86, 92, 121, 122, 123, 263, 305, 375, 555, and 634
- Jemez Ranger District
- On January 2, 2024, Forest Roads 10, 144, 268, 280, 289, 376, and 378
- Coyote Ranger District
- No current road closures planned
- Española Ranger District
- Forest Road 102
Officials advise visitors traveling on open forest roads to use caution and check current weather and road conditions before leaving home. Be prepared for an emergency by carrying:
- A shovel, chains, water, and food
- Sand or kitty litter for traction if you get stuck
- Jumper cables, flashlight, and warning devices (i.e., flares, waring triangles, or reflectors)
- Blankets and warm winter clothing