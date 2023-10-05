JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest will be expanding in Jemez Spring all thanks to the purchase of the Valley of Spirit Ranch. The 2,092-acre purchase surrounds the village of Jemez Springs. It is split into two parcels on both the east and west of the village.

“So the acquisition of these end holdings helped consolidate Forest Service systems land, in preventing the development of those private lands that would interfere with the effective management of national forest managed lands,” said Ranger Jeremy Golston.

The purchase was made possible because of the Great American Outdoors Act and the federal Land Water Conservation Fund. The mayor of Jemez Springs said the land will be a huge benefit to the village when it opens to the public. “We can be a place where you can come each day and hike and you know, never have to get in your car. I mean, and those are the kinds of trips that I always really enjoy when I don’t have to get in my car and drive a half hour or 45 minutes to take an amazing hike,” said Mayor Roger Sweet.

The ranger district will host community workshops and conduct tribal consultation on how to develop the trails.