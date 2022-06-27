NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest has closed several recreational sites along Highway 4 in the Jemez Ranger District. The sites are being closed due to extreme flash flooding risks.

According to NM Fire Info, the following recreation sites have been temporarily closed:

Battleship Rock

Soda Dam

Bluffs Fishing Access

Spanish Queen Picnic Area

Vista Linda Campground

River’s Bend Fishing Access

San Diego Fishing Access

Las Casitas Fishing Access

La Junta Fishing Access

Even with forests across New Mexico easing fire restrictions, monsoon rains can cause dangerous flash floods on wildfire burn scars. “With the early onset of monsoonal weather and more precipitation than predicted, we want to protect our visitors form the very real threat of flash flooding and debris flow from the area destabilized by the wildfire,” said Jemez Ranger District Brian Riley.

Violators of the closure order are subject to fines up to $5,000