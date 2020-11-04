Santa Fe National Forest Christmas tree permits to be available online

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest has announced that it will start selling Christmas tree permits online and over the phone on Monday, November 16. Officials say these options are a way to help keep New Mexicans safe from COVID-19.

SFNF reports that online customers will be able to print their permit, place it on the dashboards of their vehicle, and head into the woods to cut their tree. You will also be able to call forest headquarters or any of the SFNF district offices to purchase a permit.

Permits purchased over the phone will be delivered in the mail along with maps and guidelines for harvesting a tree. Those in the Pecos area can also buy a Christmas tree permit at Pancho’s Minute Men Shell Station at S. Main Street in Pecos. Customers are asked to call Pancho’s at 505-757-2620 to confirm permit availability.

This year, SFNF will not be selling Christmas tree permits through any other third-party vendors including REI in Santa Fe. Christmas tree permits cost $10 and those purchased online will also include a $2.50 service fee.

One tag is valid for a tree up to five inches in diameter and 10-feet in height. Trees taller than 10-feet and or wider than five inches will require an additional tag.

SFNF has a three-tag limit per household. The cutting period for Christmas trees is November 16 to December 31, 2020.

