Santa Fe National Forest Christmas tree permits to be available online

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest has announced that it will start selling Christmas tree permits online and over the phone on Monday, November 16. Officials say these options are a way to help keep New Mexicans safe from COVID-19.

SFNF reports that online customers will be able to print their permit, place it on the dashboards of their vehicle, and head into the woods to cut their tree. You will also be able to call forest headquarters or any of the SFNF district offices to purchase a permit.

Permits purchased over the phone will be delivered in the mail along with maps and guidelines for harvesting a tree. Those in the Pecos area can also buy a Christmas tree permit at Pancho’s Minute Men Shell Station at S. Main Street in Pecos. Customers are asked to call Pancho’s at 505-757-2620 to confirm permit availability.

This year, SFNF will not be selling Christmas tree permits through any other third-party vendors including REI in Santa Fe. Christmas tree permits cost $10 and those purchased online will also include a $2.50 service fee.

One tag is valid for a tree up to five inches in diameter and 10-feet in height. Trees taller than 10-feet and or wider than five inches will require an additional tag.

SFNF has a three-tag limit per household. The cutting period for Christmas trees is November 16 to December 31, 2020.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss