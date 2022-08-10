NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest Pecos and Las Vegas offices will begin fuelwood permits sales at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 10. According to a release from SFNF, personal wood gathering is permitted on the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger district in areas in the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon closure area. The Pecos and Las Vegas offices will also be selling Rowe Mesa green wood and dead and down permits.

Customers can purchase their permits in person by cash, check or credit card at the following locations:

Forest Supervisor’s Office/Headquarters – 11 Forest Lane, Santa Fe, NM 87508 – 505-438-5300

Coyote Ranger Station – 20 Private Drive 1707, Coyote, NM 87102 – 575-638-5526

Cuba Ranger Station – 04b, County Road 11, Cuba, NM 87013 – 575-289-3264

Española Ranger Station – 18537 US 84/285, Suite B, Española, NM 87532 – 505-753-7331

Las Vegas Ranger Station – 32 S. Main Street Pecos, NM 87552 – 505-425-3534

Pecos Ranger Station – 1926 N. 7th Street, Las Vegas NM 87701– 505-575-6121

Anyone who purchases a fuelwood permit will receive load tags, a fuelwood cutting map and guidelines for harvesting wood. Fuelwood tags must be attached to each quarter of cord, marked correctly and visible. SNSF says forest service staff may be in cutting areas checking for permits. For more information visit the SNSF website.