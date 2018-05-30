Santa Fe National Forest, all state-owned land closed due to fire danger

Santa Fe National Forest officials say the fire danger is just too great to leave the forest open.

It will close on Friday morning at the height of tourist season, and that will affect a lot of plans and a lot of businesses.

The forest will be off-limits starting at 8 a.m. Friday, June 1.

Forest officials say with the dry conditions, they’re concerned visitors could be trapped if a fire breaks out.

Officials say the potential for a catastrophic fire in parts of the Santa Fe National Forest is at an all-time high. That’s not just because of the drought, it’s also because of how thick the forest has grown in some areas.

Stage II fire restrictions, which prohibit any type of burning, were put in place earlier this month, but they say not all visitors have been following those rules.

Closing the forest during the busiest time of the year will have a major impact on everyone.

“If the forest closes, sometimes there is a negative impact for restaurants and lodging because it was part of a long trip, big trip for families maybe from Colorado and Texas,” business owner Tanya Struble said.

There have been several fires in the Santa Fe National Forest already this season. They’ve all been caused by lightning.

However, people in Jemez Springs say that over the weekend a picnic site burned. They say someone left a campfire unattended. This is the type of situation forest officials hope the closure will prevent.

Fenton Lake, Morphy Lake and Hyde Memorial State Park will also close because they’re within the National Forest.

Smoking, fireworks, campfire and open fire restrictions for New Mexico:

Smoking is prohibited except in enclosed buildings, within vehicles equipped with ashtrays, and on paved or surfaced roads, developed recreation sites, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Fireworks use is prohibited on lands covered wholly or in part in timber, brush, grass, grain, or other flammable vegetation. The State Forester is allowing exceptions to the ban on fireworks where they are a part of a public exhibit approved by the local fire department.

Campfires are prohibited unless the following exceptions are met. An exception is granted where cooking or heating devices use kerosene, white gas, or propane as a fuel in an improved camping area that is cleared or flammable vegetation for at least 30 feet or has a water source. new Mexico State Parks and New Mexico Department of Game and Fish lands are included in this probation. For more information regarding New Mexico State Parks contact the local State Park Superintendent or Manager.

Three northern New Mexico National Parks are also set to increase fire restrictions starting on Friday. Bandelier National Monument, Pecos National Historical Park and the Valles Caldera National Preserve will impose public closures to all backcountry areas of the parks. However, main public areas of each park will remain open.

View list of closed and open areas here: Trails that are Closed, Open in Santa Fe National Forest