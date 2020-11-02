Santa Fe museum hosts Dia de los Muertos concert

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – One New Mexico museum is helping people honor loved ones who they have lost during Dia de Los Muertos. The Museum of International Folk Art in Santa Fe put on a special Dia de Los Muertos concert featuring Las Flores Del Valle on Sunday.

Guitarist David F. Garcia aims to preserve and share the many musical genres that he believes represent family history. Many who celebrate the Mexican holiday say this year’s celebration of life takes on a new appreciation because of the pandemic.

