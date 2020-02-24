Live Now
Santa Fe museum exhibit looking for old pickup truck in good condition

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do you have an old pickup truck in good shape? A New Mexico museum might want to use it.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture is looking for a truck. The museum is looking to use a 20th-century pickup for an exhibit next year.

The exhibit will focus on the relationship between music and language across different cultures of the southwest. The truck doesn’t have to be in running condition, but just something visitors can experience.

According to the New Mexican, museum officials have a lead on a potential 1990s pickup as well as offers from owners of two others. Those interested should contact the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture for additional information.

