Santa Fe museum announces Jesus art exhibit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit is coming to the New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe.

They’re hosting The Birth, Death, and Resurrection of Christ from Michelangelo to Tiepolo making it the Second U.S. venue to host the exhibit. It features the evolving story of Christ from the 15th Century to the 19th during the Renaissance period.

“It is an amazing opportunity to bring these masterworks from the British Museum here to New Mexico and the exhibit focuses on the artistic process which is really central to New Mexico,” says Michelle Gallagher Roberts, Executive Director of New Mexico Museum of Art. The exhibit will be open to the public starting next Saturday through April 19.

