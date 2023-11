SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Municipal Court is hosting a safe surrender event Tuesday, November 28 until 4 p.m.

People will have the chance to clear outstanding warrants for missed traffic ticket payments or missed court dates and receive favorable participation from Judge Virginia Vigil. Anyone who wishes to take advantage of the opportunity can participate in person at 2511 Camino Entrada, Santa Fe, NM or virtually by calling (505) 955-5070.