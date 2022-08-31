SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 21-year-old motorcyclist died Monday night following a crash with another vehicle in the area of Cerillos Road and Saint Michaels Drive. Santa Fe police responded to the scene just before 7:00 p.m.

Officials say when they arrived, they located the motorcyclist, identified as John Pedroni, and determined he had died from his injuries. A Santa Fe Police press release states an initial investigation found Pedroni had been traveling at a high rate of speed just before the crash.

If anyone has information related to the crash, they are asked to contact Officer Patrick Pinson at 505-955-5694. The investigation is ongoing.