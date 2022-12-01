SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is deciding it’s time for a change. The city will be moving forward with its plans to renovate the Midtown Campus.

The governing body unanimously approved the “Midtown Master Plan” on Wednesday night.

The plan would include the development of more than a thousand units of housing, serving as a new hub for the city. Along with housing efforts, officials think the area could be used to host local events, provide resources, share Santa Fe history, and prepare spaces for gatherings.

Friday, the city will release three request-for-proposals (RFP) for a visual arts center, performing arts center, and film production studio expansion. Officials said the RFPs will begin transforming the Midtown site for future development.