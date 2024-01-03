SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Metropolitan Redevelopment Agency is looking for five residents to serve on the new advisory commission.

The Metropolitan Redevelopment Commission will make recommendations to the city on topics including preservation, planning, rehabilitation, development, redevelopment or management of designated properties. The five commissioners will be appointed by the mayor and will serve on a volunteer basis. The city is looking for members with experience in commercial property development, affordable housing development and community planning.

The deadline to apply for the commission is 5 p.m. January 31. To apply for the commission, click here.