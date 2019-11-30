Santa Fe mayor lights holiday tree in the plaza

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wet, chilly weather did not stop the crowds from gathering at the Santa Fe Plaza for the annual tree lighting.

Friday afternoon, plenty of people enjoyed the music, hot cocoa, and holiday cheer. Kids were making the most of the wintery weather, having snowball fights and building snowmen.

A visitor from Florida said Santa Fe is definitely a change of scenery. “From Florida, there’s a lot more, it’s hotter, beach, I’m not used to this snow and the cold,” Sam Ritchie said. “It’s actually pretty beautiful out and I like the snow.”

The city decided against lighting the luminarias for now, because of the wet weather. However, the mayor flipped the switch on the 10,000 twinkling lights decking the trees around the plaza that will remain lit up through the holidays.