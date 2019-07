SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber is looking at city-owned properties for housing developments.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, the consideration of turning city-owned properties into housing developments is one way Mayor Webber hopes to alleviate Santa Fe’s housing shortage.

Webber says his administration is eyeing six or seven pieces of city-owned land for possible residential development but won’t specify a specific location.