Santa Fe mayor announces a few changes ahead of State of the City address

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s known as the “City Different” and Santa Fe’s mayor wants his “State of the City” address to be a little different, too.

“It is not meant to be a formal event. You will not be hearing Hail to the Chief as I walk in the room, there will be no military band, there will be a pledge of allegiance,” Mayor Alan Webber said.

In his first “State of the City” since taking office last year, Mayor Alan Webber is planning a town hall-style discussion about how the city is doing, and what government and community members can do to make it better.

Rather than a large venue like the convention center, it’s being held at the Southside Library, with limited seating available to those who RSVP.

It will also be live-streamed online. That’s happening Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.