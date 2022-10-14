The death of a Santa Fe man, identified as Juan Emmanuel Vasquez-Salas, that was previously being investigated as a homicide is now being reclassified as an unattended death/suicide. The Santa Fe Police Department says their investigation uncovered new evidence, including suicidal threats and a picture of him holding the gun that is believed to have been used.

Police say on June 3 Vasquez-Salas and his girlfriend attended a party together and started arguing when they returned to an apartment on Hopewell St. They say he was asked to leave the apartment and he stayed outside the apartment and made several failed attempts to talk to his girlfriend. SFPD say Vasquez-Salas then started sending his girlfriend text messages threatening to kill himself and sent her pictures with the gun in his hand outside of the apartment.

Around 5 a.m. on June 4, Vasquez-Salas was found dead with gunshot wound to the head. Police say the gun was not recovered and they believe it was stolen from the scene. The death has been reclassified as an unattended death/suicide.