Santa Fe man suing the city for taking his car

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A convicted drunk driver is suing the City of Santa Fe, claiming the city unlawfully confiscated his vehicle, then kept it for months. His car was taken under the city’s DWI forfeiture program, a practice the state has since banned.

The class-action lawsuit was filed last week, and according to his attorneys, more than 500 people in Santa Fe had vehicles unlawfully seized from them.

“The government cannot arbitrarily take people’s private property this is Santa Fe, not St. Petersburg,” said Civil Rights Attorney Shannon Kennedy. But one Santa Fe man is claiming that’s exactly what happened to him. “They took his van and did not return it,” Kennedy says.

Bernard Lucero filed a class-action lawsuit last week, against the city and the chief of police. His van was seized by Santa Fe police in January of 2018 under the city’s motor vehicle seizure ordinance. “There is an improper profit motive in the entire program,” Kennedy says.

At the time, Lucero had an interlock device on his car for a prior DWI offense, his license had been revoked. The traffic stop came three years after the state had banned DWI forfeiture programs.

“They just ignored the fact that the forfeiture law had been abolished both by the New Mexico legislature and then by the court of appeals in New Mexico declared their program unlawful,” Kennedy says.

Lucero’s lawyer Shannon Kennedy believes the city kept the program going for the money. “They could not stop seizing people’s vehicles. It’s as if they became addicted to the income stream that flowed from the unlawful auctioning of the vehicles taken from citizens without due process,” Kennedy says.

Kennedy says more than 500 people in Santa Fe had vehicles unlawfully seized over the past few years and they’re asking all the cars be returned to their owners and if that isn’t possible to pay them the value of the car.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the City of Santa Fe for comment. They said they do not comment on current lawsuits. Kennedy is also handling a lawsuit against the City of Albuquerque over its now-defunct vehicle seizure program.