SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has filed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Frankie Cruz for the death of Michael Trujillo on April 27. Police say Cruz and Trujillo got into a fight when Cruz pushed Trujillo who fell.

Trujillo hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. While he later regained consciousness, Trujillo died later at the hospital. Cruz has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.