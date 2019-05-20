Santa Fe man charged with attempted theft of small sculpture

Santa Fe Police are continuing their investigation into the theft of a bronze bear statue.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, 71-year-old Peter Michael Romero has yet to be charged in connection to the theft. Police linked Romero after surveillance video shows a black station wagon similar to one he owns, drive past the Manitou Galleries shortly after the 200-pound bear was taken. 

The piece is titled, “Bottom Heavy,” by artist Joshua Tobey. It’s worth $19,000.

Romeo has recently been charged with attempted theft of a small sculpture at the downtown Santa Fe gallery. 

