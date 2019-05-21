New Mexico

Santa Fe man calls police to report gunshots heard on television

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - When someone hears gunshots, authorities are alerted, but one man was arrested after calling 9-1-1 to report gunshots he heard on TV. According to documents obtained by the Santa Fe New Mexican, Martin Sosa Jr. called Santa Fe Police from the Motel Six on Cerrillos Road last Friday saying someone was shooting.

Police arrived and searched Sosa's room and said they found a bag with a meth pipe. The offer wrote he noticed Sosa was watching the movie, John Wick, about an assassin played by Keanu Reeves which quote" has a lot of gunshots in it."

Sosa was arrested for possession and released Monday. 

