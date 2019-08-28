Santa Fe man builds Zozobra out of Legos

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is at it again. This is the third year he’s built Zozobra out of Legos, and this year it’s bigger and better than ever.

Robert Pineda has been building his latest Zozobra Lego masterpiece for three months, determined to make it his biggest diorama yet. The entire display covers nearly six-feet.

“Close to 15,000 bricks and over 200 mini-figures,” Pineda said. That’s how many Legos he says it took to make his Zozobra.

Pineda, who now lives in Denver, says his heart is still in Santa Fe and he didn’t want to give up his annual tradition just because he moved away. He was so determined, he even took a part-time job at the Lego store so he could get a discount on all the supplies he needed.

His Lego art showcases some of his favorite parts of Santa Fe, like the Cathedral, Meow Wolf, Allsups, and of course, Zozobra. He says on top of all the time it took him to build his model, transporting it all the way from Denver was even more stressful.

“I left Denver early in the morning so I wouldn’t hit traffic and I could avoid the risk of slamming on my breaks. I was avoiding potholes, driving slow at times,” said Pineda.

He says he hopes his creation showcases his love for the city and its culture.

The Lego model was on display at this year’s ZozoFest. He says he plans to keep building Lego dioramas in the years to come, each year adding new details.