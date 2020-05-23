Santa Fe man arrested for killing a man in Pittsburgh

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is now behind bars in Pittsburgh for killing another guest at a high-end hotel while he was there for a big Steeler game last year. It was a crime that made the news in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last December.

“They’re still investigating at this time. We’re still waiting to hear if they have a suspect or made an arrest,” said Chris Hoffman, a reporter for KDKA.

Pittsburgh Police say Jared Skillman flew from New Mexico to Pittsburgh to watch the Steelers play the Buffalo Bills. However, the night before the game, police say Skillman, who is from Santa Fe, got into a fight with a man and killed him.

According to the criminal complaint, Skillman heard a woman screaming in her hotel room at the Hotel Kimpton Monaco in Downtown Pittsburgh. That’s when Skillman knocked on the door and noticed a woman crying.

After telling her to leave, the woman’s boyfriend, also in the room, got angry. Police say they got into a fight and Skillman put the man in a “rear-naked chokehold,” until he passed out. The man later died in the hospital.

Skillman later told police he did not have any martial arts training but was a fan of the UFC. Police did not make any arrests that night, and Skillman even flew back to Santa Fe. On Monday, Skillman flew back to Pittsburgh to turn himself in and was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

KRQE News 13 tried to call the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh to ask why they decided to file charges six months after the death but did not hear back.