SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe authorities have arrested a man. They believe he caused a crash and fled.

Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) said reports came in about a multiple-vehicle crash near Cerrillos Road and St. Michaels Drive Friday around 7 p.m. A witness claimed a person weaved through traffic, ran a red light, and caused the crash. Witnesses also said the suspect fled.

Debris and the suspect’s vehicle were blocking lanes on Cerrillos Road, SFPD reported, and no one was injured. Seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

SFPD determined Irving Valverde, 27, of Santa Fe, was the suspect, and they contacted his family.

Around 8:30 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported at Valverde’s residence. A family member told police they found Valverde at a neighbor’s home, and he attacked them when they brought up the multi-vehicle crash.

Valverde was allegedly inside the home and, after resisting, came out with a kitchen knife. SFPD said he didn’t drop the knife when they asked him to, and he was walking around the parking lot of the apartment complex. He’s accused of throwing a rock at an officer before being tased twice. Valverde was able to still move, officials reported, and he left the parking lot. Authorities kept trying to get him to drop the knife.

An officer used a bean bag shotgun four times after Valverde allegedly approached them with the knife. SFPD said Valverde threw the knife at officers before trying to climb over a fence.

Eventually, authorities took him into custody. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Center.

He’s facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault upon a peace officer, assault upon a peace officer, resisting/evading/obstructing an officer, reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident.