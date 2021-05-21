Santa Fe man advances to next stage in Hot Wheels contest

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe man is closer to having his custom-built car made into a Hot Wheels toy. Paul Kalenian turns heads when he zips around town in the two-seater he built named Lulu.

On Thursday, Lulu advanced to the next round in an international contest to have his car replicated as a Hot Wheels toy to be sold in Walmarts worldwide. It took the 69-year-old nine months to build the aluminum car which can reach 160 mph.

A grand prize winner will be selected in the contest in November 2021.

