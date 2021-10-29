Santa Fe man advances to final round of Hot Wheels Legends Tour

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hot Wheels lineup could soon feature a custom design from New Mexico. Paul Kalenian from Santa Fe and his two-seater “Lulu” have been moving through the elimination rounds of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

The winning car will be replicated at 1/64th the size and sold as part of the toy line. On Thursday, nine semi-finalists competed for five finalist spots and Lulu took second place.

The judges praised the car’s unique body style and also for being one of the few entries built entirely from scratch. It took Kalenian nine months to build the car which can reach 160 miles per hour. The final judging round is in November.