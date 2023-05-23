SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is facing charges for soliciting photos of children online. According to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Randy Mares admitted to asking more than a dozen kids for nude photos via X-Box video game chats and online messaging platforms.

Police say chat history shows Mares also sharing inappropriate photos of himself and having conversations with the kids beginning in last October. The X-Box conversations were reported by Microsoft to police in Connecticut and Ohio, where two of the kids are from. Investigators there informed Santa Fe police and Mares was arrested and charged. He is facing two counts of child solicitation by electronic communication.