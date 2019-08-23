Santa Fe man accused of making mass shooting threats

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe man is behind bars for allegedly threatening to carry out a mass shooting.

Court documents show Moises Ortiz called Santa Fe police on Aug. 6, just three days after the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart. His sister had recently died from a suspected overdose, and he told the officer he was upset over how they were handling the case.

That officer says Ortiz talked about starting a war in Santa Fe and starting another “El Paso.” Ortiz was arrested and charged with “assault with intent to commit a violent felony against a peace officer.”

He remains behind bars, with a court date set for next month.