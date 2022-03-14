SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge will decide if the City of Santa Fe employee accused of killing another city employee will remain behind bars until trial. Karl Rougemont is accused of shooting Christopher Vigil near St. Michaels Dr. and Cerrillos Rd.

Witnesses say they saw the two men, in separate vehicles, suddenly stop and start fighting. They say at one point Vigil was on top of Rougemont punching him. That’s when Rougemont allegedly pulled out a concealed gun and shot five times, hitting Vigil once.

There were documented complaints between the two men for more than a year, the city would not provide any information about the complaints filed. The state has filed a pre-trial detention motion for Rougemont. His hearing is set for 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.