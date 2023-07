SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police Department said a person was arrested in a carjacking case. They claimed 25-year-old Carlos Estrada-Lozano stole a vehicle from a teen at gunpoint.

Police alleged Lozano fled from officers and was eventually arrested at an apartment complex along Camino Juliana.

He was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault. Desiree Sandoval, 36, was found in the home along with him. She had outstanding warrants and was arrested as well.