Santa Fe mall, Food Depot team up to give holiday support

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In Santa Fe, locals were able to get some holiday support. The Santa Fe Place Mall hosted the Food Depot with cars lining up early Saturday morning.
Nearly 5,000 volunteers helped out to support almost 1,500 households. The Food Depot says they have seen a 31% increase in people asking for help and would like to encourage everyone to give.
