NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico, for a long time, has been a favorable place to settle down for retirement. From its weather to the low cost of living to the breathtaking views – the state has a lot to offer. Money website MoneyTalksNews recently came out with a list highlighting the 12 best places to retire in the mountains and our very own state capital made the list.

At 6,765 feet in elevation and located at the south end of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Santa Fe makes for a beautiful mountain spot to retire. Twenty-four percent of its 87,000 people are 65 and over. The article highlights the city’s location makes it perfect to pursue many outdoor activities; be it hiking, white water river rafting, skiing, or fishing.

Two spots in nearby Colorado made the list – Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, with Grand Junction’s location on the Colorado Western Slope and Colorado Springs in the Pikes Peak region. Flagstaff, AZ also was noted. Its elevation passes Santa Fe at 6,821 feet.

Spokane, WA, Lake Placid, NY, and Gatlinburg, TN also made the list.