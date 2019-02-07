Santa Fe mail-in election causes concern following APS election results

Some Santa Fe Public School officials are concerned about a mail-in election of their own following the Albuquerque Public Schools special election.

On Tuesday, the Santa Fe County Clerk’s office began mailing out ballots asking voters to decide on a five-year renewal of a property tax that brings in $1 million in funding for public and charter schools.

This comes as Bernalillo County turned down a property tax increase for school funding this week in which voters overwhelmingly defeated three measures. APS was asking voters to approve two levy measures and a bond that would raise $900 million over the next six years that would raise property taxes by 4.7 percent.

This concerns some Santa Fe school officials despite the hope that mail-in ballots would be more convenient for voters and would drastically increase participation.

The Santa Fe election asks voters to decide to renew a five-year property tax that brings in $11 million that funds public and charter school classroom technology.

School Board President Steven Carillo tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that while that worries them, they are confident.